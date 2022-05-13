Former mayor of Romulus accused of using campaign money for personal expenses

The money trail from two political campaigns leads to federal charges against the former mayor of Romulus. Voters put him in office twice, and some contributed money to his campaign. But the feds say LeRoy Burcroff was using that money for other things.

Voters put him in office twice and some contributed money to his campaign. Federal officials said LeRoy Burcroff was using that money for other things.

The first line of the federal complaint against Burcroff reads that a “$2428 payment to Belleville Yacht Club from a Comerica Bank checking account entitled, ‘committee to elect LeRoy D. Burcroff.”

He was elected mayor of Romulus in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017. Federal officials were pointed to look at his campaign contributions -- money that his supporters would donate.

Officials are accusing Burcroff of using that campaign cash for himself and his family. Which is illegal.

He was charged on Friday (May 13), but the charges only mention money allegedly spent at a Belleville yacht club. Investigators believe money may have gone towards a vehicle, entertainment, and other personal expenses.

