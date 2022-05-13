‘I’ll get my revenge one way or the other’: Michigan inmate threatens judge who sentenced him

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan inmate who missed out on parole because he didn’t complete a required sex offender program sent a letter to his sentencing judge, using expletives in place of her name and vowing to get revenge, authorities said.

Christopher Michael Shenberger, 42, is an inmate at the Michigan Department of Corrections who was convicted of multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct in 2016, officials said. He was sentenced to 75-180 months in prison by Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk in September 2016.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Shenberger sent a threatening letter to Draganchuk in December 2021 after he learned he wouldn’t be considered for parole since he didn’t complete a required sex offender program in prison.

The letter was addressed to the judge by using obscenities in place of her full name, according to authorities. Shenberger also wrote that if he had to serve his maximum sentence, he would put “everyone’s name on that docket” on a slip of paper to “go into a jar ... and (whoever’s) name (is picked) up will be killed, plain and simple,” officials said.

“I really do not give a rat’s a-- on who dies that I pick,” Shenberger is accused of writing. “Someone’s going, and I’ll get my revenge one way or the other.”

The case was referred to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, and Shenberger is facing one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism in Ingham County 54-A District Court. The charge is a 20-year felony, officials said.

“We continue to see people cross the line between airing grievances and criminal behavior,” Nessel said. “I refuse to normalize threatening rhetoric and I will continue to vigorously pursue anyone who threatens elected leaders.”