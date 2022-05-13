Motor City Comic Con kicks off Friday with major celebrity guests

NOVI, MI - MAY 16: Cosplay fans pose at the Motor City Comic Con at Suburban Collection Showplace on May 16, 2015 in Novi, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/WireImage)

NOVI, Mich. – The annual Motor City Comic Con is drawing comic fans from across Michigan to Metro Detroit this weekend, and will feature some big-name celebrities.

The region’s biggest pop culture event is kicking off at noon on Friday, May 13, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, and will last through May 15. The convention will include millions of comics, special panels and collectibles.

Several celebrities are set to make guest appearances all weekend long, and will be available for signatures and photo ops. William Shatner, best known for playing Captain Kirk in “Star Trek,” will be at the convention, in addition to stars like Jamie Kennedy, Alicia Silverstone, Danny Trejo, Matthew Lillard, Katie Cassidy and more.

See a list of celebrity guests and their schedules

Single-day passes and weekend passes are still available for purchase

General tickets (for ages 13 and up) cost $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $35 for Sunday. An adult weekend pass costs $85, and a VIP pass is $249. Children ages 5 and younger can attend for free all weekend, and those ages 6-12 can go for $10 on Friday and Saturday. All children 12 and under can attend for no cost on Sunday.

The event will run from noon-7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Visit the event's website for more information.

Interview with MC3 program director Davina Newcomb

Local 4 sat down with convention program director Davina Newcomb to learn more about the event. See what she had to say in the video player below.