Missing 2-year-old from Monroe believe to be in danger, could be with 18-year-old mother

MONROE, Mich. – Police are searching for a 2-year-old child from Monroe who they say is in danger.

On Thursday, a court order was issued to take Amelia Mea-Ann Jones into protective custody.

A MDHHS and CPS investigation revealed that the child is in danger and being actively hidden from law enforcement.

It is believed that the child is with her 18-year-old mother Braghen Bolles-White and her 48-year-old grandmother Heather Bolles-Ery.

The child is about 2′9′' tall, weighs around 30 pounds has black hair, brown eyes and has no identifying marks. It’s unknown what the child is wearing.

The child was last seen in the area of 211 Winchester Street in Monroe.

They could be traveling in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that is black in color and has Michigan plate No. EFR5513.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Monroe Police Department 734-243-7500 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-241-3300