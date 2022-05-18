3D printing and additive manufacturing event takes center stage in Detroit

The biggest 3D printing event in North America is taking place in Detroit and attracting people from all over the world.

“This type of event attracts people that make a lot of products and development on designers, engineers, materials, scientists,” Angie Szerlong, Industry Manager for Additive Manufacturing, said.

More than 400 companies showcased the latest technology in additive manufacturing.

“It’s what’s the new equipment, new machines, new materials, new post-processing equipment, new 3D scanners, like, what’s the new stuff out this year,” Szerlong said.

Each company attending is looking for ways that specific types of 3D printers can help their company, like Tye Carter, who works in aerospace.

“Specifically tooling related. We spend millions of dollars a year tooling up for piece parts on aircraft. We can mitigate a lot of that tooling cost with any of these machines,” Carter said.

Along with manufacturing professionals, the show also attracts a good amount of students interested in the growing industry.

“Well, it seems like 3D printing resins all those are where the future’s going with technology and whatnot. So, might as well get on the train now,” John Glenn High School senior Sean Weil said.

These machines are making things in industries that you’d least expect. Changing the way we make things and advancing our tomorrow.

If you’re not in the manufacturing industry or cannot attend in person, you can see everything online.

Click here to learn more about the Rapid 3D Event.