Man arrested for ‘eavesdropping’ after leaving phone in Birmingham salon’s bathroom to record audio

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A 26-year-old Clinton Township man was arrested for eavesdropping after leaving a phone on and recording in a bathroom in Birmingham.

Officers were called to the salon at 5:17 p.m. on May 10 at 270 North Old Woodward Avenue after workers found a cellphone in the bathroom trash.

They told police the man entered the salon and requested to use the restroom. After using the bathroom, he asked to make an appointment and was told he would need a credit card to hold the space. He said he would come back later and then left the business.

Later that day he called the salon to make an appointment. Also later in the day, an employee cleaning the bathroom found a cellphone at the bottom of the trash can. The phone was on and had been recording audio for 3 hours and 40 minutes, police said. That is around the time the man is accused of stopping in.

Ad

The man returned to the business, immediately entered the bathroom and exited moments later “appearing upset.”

Police questioned him and said he confessed to putting the phone in the bathroom to record people and knew it was wrong. He was arrested for eavesdropping.

Read: More local crime coverage