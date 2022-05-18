Woodhaven vet saves life of abused dog who had Sharpie in her body

A Woodhaven vet saved the life of an abused chihuahua that was found roaming around Detroit.

Mirabel was found wandering in Southwest Detroit and was rescued by Woodhaven’s Spark of Love Animal Rescue.

“I have never seen anything like this, ever. I’ve never seen anything so horrible.,” said Woodhaven Animal Hospital’s Dr. Lucretia Greear.

The abandoned dog was rushed to Woodhaven Animal Hospital after rescuers from Sparks of Love said they would feel something inside of her that was not normal.

“We opened her up and to my surprise, I saw the end of a Sharpie marker exposed inside of her abdomen,” said Greear.

Woodhaven’s Mayor Patricia Odette helped pay for the surgery with the Animal Resource Funding Foundation.

“I’ve seen it all,” said Odette. “There are monsters out there.”

