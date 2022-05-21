Morning 4: What to know about the tornado that touched down in Gaylord -- and other news

A tornado touched down Friday on the west side of Gaylord, Michigan, the National Weather Service confirmed. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/2022/05/20/tornado-touches-down-friday-in-gaylord-area-national-weather-service-confirms/

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

A viewer thought animal in Macomb County could be missing Detroit Zoo wallaby. We asked the zoo

The Detroit Zoo may have called off the search for its missing wallaby joey, but people in Metro Detroit still have their eyes peeled for the 5-month-old animal.

Read more here.

Tornado touches down Friday in Gaylord; Stores damaged, vehicles tossed, injuries reported

At least one person has died and 44 others were injured when a tornado touched down in Gaylord, Michigan on Friday, according to Gaylord Mayor Todd Sharrad.

See the story here.

The Z-Bridge: The turbulent history behind Michigan’s Zilwaukee Bridge

Some believe this Michigan bridge marks the start of Up North. Others just marvel at its vast span and view of the Saginaw River. We’re talking about, of course, the Zilwaukee Bridge.

Ad

Learn more here.

Novi teen linked to suspected serial killer last seen 40 years ago at Twelve Oaks Mall

It’s been exactly 40 years since a 17-year-old Novi girl -- whose disappearance was linked to a suspected serial killer -- went missing from Twelve Oaks Mall.

Read more here.