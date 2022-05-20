Tornado touches down Friday in Gaylord; Stores damaged, vehicles tossed, injuries reported

Damage from tornado in Gaylord on May 20, 2022.

GAYLORD, Mich. – A tornado touched down Friday on the west side of Gaylord, Michigan, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Photos and videos show extensive damage to a strip of stores and several vehicles. There are injuries, but it’s unknown how many or how serious.

NWS officials are planning to survey damage Friday afternoon and evening.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said the tornado touched down near Home Depot on the west side of the city before moving east.

Debris was strewn onto nearby roads, including M-32, according to MDOT. Drivers are asked to be cautious in the area.

“So we don’t really know we don’t know the magnitude yet,” said Jim Keysor, of NWS. “We have a storm survey team out right now. But we do know that there’s considerable damage across the western part of Gaylord a lot of businesses, a lot of homes, there’s a lot of debris and roads that are blocked by debris.

Michigan State Police sent troopers to help in the area.

Severe weather was expected in Northern Michigan on Friday. Multiple rounds of storms are approaching Metro Detroit over the weekend.

Damage from a May 20, 2022, tornado in the Gaylord area.

Damage from a May 20, 2022, tornado in the Gaylord area.

Damage from a May 20, 2022, tornado in the Gaylord area.

Damage from a May 20, 2022, tornado in the Gaylord area.

Damage from a May 20, 2022, tornado in the Gaylord area.

Damage from tornado in Gaylord on May 20, 2022. (WDIV)

Damage from tornado in Gaylord on May 20, 2022. (WDIV)

Damage from a May 20, 2022, tornado in the Gaylord area. (Michigan State Police)

Damage from a May 20, 2022, tornado in the Gaylord area. (Michigan State Police)

Damage from a May 20, 2022, tornado in the Gaylord area. (Michigan State Police)

Damage from a May 20, 2022, tornado in the Gaylord area.