Check out these Michigan veteran memorials in honor of Memorial Day

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Freshly-placed flags fly over the graves of Civil War veterans in Green Mount Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day in Montpelier, Vt., Friday, May 22, 2009. The federal holiday was first enacted to commemorate Union soldiers from the Civil War, and later expanded to honor casualties of any war or military action. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) (Toby Talbot, Associated Press)

Memorial Day is around the corner, and many Michiganders have loved ones who fought for our country.

Although traditionally, many celebrate the weekend with barbecues, parades and visiting the graves of our loved ones -- visiting a veteran memorial could be on the list of your traditions.

The four-day weekend is usually a sign that summer is around the corner. There are a few differences between the holiday compared to Veterans Day. According to Veteran Affairs, Memorial Day is for remembering and honoring military personnel who died in service.

If you are looking for a way to remind your family what the holiday is really about, we gathered a list of veteran memorials you can visit throughout Michigan.

Metro Detroit

  • Washtenong Memorial Park, Ann Arbor
  • Brighton Veterans Memorial, Brighton
  • Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Twp
  • Michigan War Veterans Memorial, Detroit
  • Michigan Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Detroit
  • The War Memorial, Grosse Pointe Farms
  • Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly
  • Orion War Memorial, Lake Orion
  • Veteran’s Tribute of Oakland Township, Oakland Charter Township
  • War Memorial Park, Plymouth
  • Veterans Memorial Pointe, Rochester Hills
  • Michigan War Dog Memorial, South Lyon
  • Veterans Memorial Park, Warren
  • Veterans Memorial Garden of Westland, Westland
  • Washtenaw County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Ypsilanti

Mid-Michigan

  • Veterans Memorial Gardens, Holt
  • Withington Park, Jackson
  • Mt Hope Monument - Sunburst Memorials, Lansing
  • Michigan Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Lansing
  • Michigan Vietnam Memorial Island Park, Mt. Pleasant

West Michigan

  • Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta
  • Belding War Memorial, Belding
  • Veterans Memorial Park, Grand Rapids
  • Escanaba Park, Grand Haven
  • Rose Park Veterans Memorial, Kalamazoo
  • Veteran’s Memorial Park, Muskegon
  • Plainwell Veterans Memorial, Plainwell

Northern Michigan

  • Benzie County Veterans Memorial, Benzonia
  • Mecosta County War Memorial, Big Rapids
  • Pentagon Service Monument, Oscoda
  • Michigan State Firemen’s Memorial, Roscommon
  • Tawas Veterans Park, Tawas
  • Grand Traverse Area Veterans Memorial, Traverse City

Tri-City

  • Veterans Memorial Park, Bay City
  • Coleman Veterans Memorial, Coleman
  • Veterans Memorial Park, Clio
  • Freedom Park, Fenton
  • Michigan Heroes Museum, Frankenmuth
  • Midland Veterans Memorial, Midland
  • Swartz Creek Veterans Memorial, Swartz Creek

Downriver

  • Civil War Memorial, Adrian
  • Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Flat Rock
  • Heck Park, Monroe
  • Veteran’s Park, Monroe
  • New Boston Veterans Memorial, New Boston
  • Trenton Veterans Memorial Library, Trenton
  • Bishop Park, Wyandotte

