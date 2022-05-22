Check out these Michigan veteran memorials in honor of Memorial Day

Freshly-placed flags fly over the graves of Civil War veterans in Green Mount Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day in Montpelier, Vt., Friday, May 22, 2009. The federal holiday was first enacted to commemorate Union soldiers from the Civil War, and later expanded to honor casualties of any war or military action. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Memorial Day is around the corner, and many Michiganders have loved ones who fought for our country.

Although traditionally, many celebrate the weekend with barbecues, parades and visiting the graves of our loved ones -- visiting a veteran memorial could be on the list of your traditions.

The four-day weekend is usually a sign that summer is around the corner. There are a few differences between the holiday compared to Veterans Day. According to Veteran Affairs, Memorial Day is for remembering and honoring military personnel who died in service.

If you are looking for a way to remind your family what the holiday is really about, we gathered a list of veteran memorials you can visit throughout Michigan.

Metro Detroit

Washtenong Memorial Park, Ann Arbor

Brighton Veterans Memorial, Brighton

Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Twp

Michigan War Veterans Memorial, Detroit

Michigan Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Detroit

The War Memorial, Grosse Pointe Farms

Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly

Orion War Memorial, Lake Orion

Veteran’s Tribute of Oakland Township, Oakland Charter Township

War Memorial Park, Plymouth

Veterans Memorial Pointe, Rochester Hills

Michigan War Dog Memorial, South Lyon

Veterans Memorial Park, Warren

Veterans Memorial Garden of Westland, Westland

Washtenaw County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Ypsilanti

Mid-Michigan

Veterans Memorial Gardens, Holt

Withington Park, Jackson

Mt Hope Monument - Sunburst Memorials, Lansing

Michigan Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Lansing

Michigan Vietnam Memorial Island Park, Mt. Pleasant

West Michigan

Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta

Belding War Memorial, Belding

Veterans Memorial Park, Grand Rapids

Escanaba Park, Grand Haven

Rose Park Veterans Memorial, Kalamazoo

Veteran’s Memorial Park, Muskegon

Plainwell Veterans Memorial, Plainwell

Northern Michigan

Benzie County Veterans Memorial, Benzonia

Mecosta County War Memorial, Big Rapids

Pentagon Service Monument, Oscoda

Michigan State Firemen’s Memorial, Roscommon

Tawas Veterans Park, Tawas

Grand Traverse Area Veterans Memorial, Traverse City

Tri-City

Veterans Memorial Park, Bay City

Coleman Veterans Memorial, Coleman

Veterans Memorial Park, Clio

Freedom Park, Fenton

Michigan Heroes Museum, Frankenmuth

Midland Veterans Memorial, Midland

Swartz Creek Veterans Memorial, Swartz Creek

Downriver

Civil War Memorial, Adrian

Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Flat Rock

Heck Park, Monroe

Veteran’s Park, Monroe

New Boston Veterans Memorial, New Boston

Trenton Veterans Memorial Library, Trenton

Bishop Park, Wyandotte

