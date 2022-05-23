60º

Local News

2 arrested after 16-year-old, 19-year-old found dead near Oakland County pond

Bodies of Highland Township residents found in White Lake Township

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: White Lake Township, Oakland County, Local, Highland Township, Crime, Bodies Found, White Lake Township Police, Cedarbrook Estates Mobile Home Park, Cedarbrook Estates, Oakland County Crime, White Lake Township Crime
The scene where two bodies were found near a pond on May 21, 2022, in White Lake Township. (WDIV)

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were found dead over the weekend near an Oakland County pond, police said.

White Lake Township police were called at 8:51 a.m. Saturday (May 21) to a pond near the Cedarbrook Estates Mobile Home Park, according to authorities.

Officials said they found the bodies of a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, both of Highland Township, lying near the water. There were multiple gunshot wounds on the bodies, police said.

Two people are in custody at the Oakland County Jail, authorities said.

White Lake Township police continue to investigate.

The scene where two bodies were found near a pond on May 21, 2022, in White Lake Township. (WDIV)
The scene where two bodies were found near a pond on May 21, 2022, in White Lake Township. (WDIV)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email