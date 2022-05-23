2 arrested after 16-year-old, 19-year-old found dead near Oakland County pond

The scene where two bodies were found near a pond on May 21, 2022, in White Lake Township.

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were found dead over the weekend near an Oakland County pond, police said.

White Lake Township police were called at 8:51 a.m. Saturday (May 21) to a pond near the Cedarbrook Estates Mobile Home Park, according to authorities.

Officials said they found the bodies of a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, both of Highland Township, lying near the water. There were multiple gunshot wounds on the bodies, police said.

Two people are in custody at the Oakland County Jail, authorities said.

White Lake Township police continue to investigate.

