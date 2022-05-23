Now you can check the conditions and inspection reports of pedestrian bridges across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is sharing a website with information about pedestrian bridges.

One page will let people see inspection data on more than 70 Detroit-area pedestrian bridges over state trunkline routes.

An interactive map shows the location of bridges around Michigan and shares basic information like age, size, condition and date of last inspection. Pedestrian bridges over MDOT routes can also be viewed.

Ely Hydes was walking to a Detroit Tigers game on May 9 when he fell through the Spruce Street Bridge.

“As I was walking over It, two-thirds of the way across the Pedestrian Bridge, it just collapsed under my feet,” Hydes said.

Hydes fell from 15-20 feet onto the shoulder into more rocks. He was not severely injured.

Pedestrian bridges over State of Michigan routes are to be inspected “on a risk-based interval by MDOT, not to exceed 24 months.”

Condition ratings for pedestrian bridges are evaluated following the National Bridge Inventory condition ratings. The ratings are based on a 0-9 scale and assigned for each culvert or the deck, superstructure and substructure of each bridge.