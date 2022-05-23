Salmonella outbreak triggers recall of Jif peanut butter: What to know

A multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products has triggered a massive recall.

The FDA and CDC are investigating the outbreak. It’s believed to be coming from the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

Five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five specifically reported eating different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter before becoming ill.

“FDA conducted Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis on an environmental sample collected at the Lexington, KY, J.M. Smucker Company facility in 2010. The analysis shows that this 2010 environmental sample matches the strain causing illnesses in this current outbreak. Epidemiologic evidence indicates that Jif brand peanut butter produced in the J.M. Smucker Company facility located in Lexington, KY, is the likely cause of illnesses in this outbreak.” FDA

Fourteen illnesses have been reported in states across the country. Two people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

Do you have recalled peanut butter? Here’s how to check

Look for the number beneath the “best if used by:” stamp.

The impacted lot code numbers are 1274425 through 2140425 and the first seven digits end with 425

A list of products is below:

UPC Description 5150025516 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537 JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024705 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706 JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150007565 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150008026 JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008051 JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058 JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150021889 JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150024114 JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024130 JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024136 JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024137 JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024143 JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024163 JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024170 JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024174 JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024177 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024182 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024191 JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024307 JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024321 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322 JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331 JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024404 JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024540 JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024572 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024769 JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776 JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025499 JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518 JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025542 JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025565 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025578 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150072001 JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002 JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150041418 JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150092100 JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 5150024094 JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024095 JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024141 JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024402 JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY 5150024090 JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024091 JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025524 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

Click here for the latest information from the FDA.

What should you do next?

You should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425. The product has a two-year shelf life and consumers should check any peanut butter they have in their homes.

If you have the recalled peanut butter, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that have touched the peanut butter. If someone in your home ate the peanut butter and has symptoms you should contact your doctor.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.

Most people infected with Salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe salmonellosis infections.

How to get a refund

The J.M. Smucker Company said it is committed to reimbursing customers. You can contact them by clicking here or you can call 800-828-9980. The company suggests the online form may be faster than calling.

“Our top priority is ensuring our consumers understand the details of the recall and are supported. We recognize your trust, and our reputation are built on our fundamental commitment to high standards for ingredients and manufacturing. We take your concerns seriously and are committed to producing safe, high quality peanut butter.” The J.M. Smucker Company

Who to Contact

If you experience symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider to receive care.

If you want to report an illness or an allergic reaction you can take the following steps: