Salmonella outbreak triggers recall of Jif peanut butter: What to know

A multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products has triggered a massive recall.
The FDA and CDC are investigating the outbreak. It’s believed to be coming from the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.
Five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five specifically reported eating different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter before becoming ill.
Fourteen illnesses have been reported in states across the country. Two people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
Do you have recalled peanut butter? Here’s how to check
Look for the number beneath the “best if used by:” stamp.
The impacted lot code numbers are 1274425 through 2140425 and the first seven digits end with 425
A list of products is below:
|UPC
|Description
|5150025516
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025537
|JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024705
|JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024706
|JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150007565
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150008026
|JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
|5150008051
|JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150008058
|JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150021889
|JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
|5150024114
|JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
|5150024130
|JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024136
|JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
|5150024137
|JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024143
|JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024163
|JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024170
|JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024174
|JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024177
|JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024182
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
|5150024191
|JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024307
|JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024321
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024322
|JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024331
|JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024404
|JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
|5150024540
|JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024572
|JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
|5150024769
|JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024776
|JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150025499
|JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025518
|JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025530
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025542
|JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150025565
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025574
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025578
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
|5150072001
|JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150072002
|JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150041418
|JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150092100
|JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
|5150024094
|JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024095
|JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024141
|JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024402
|JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY
|5150024090
|JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024091
|JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025524
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
Click here for the latest information from the FDA.
What should you do next?
You should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425. The product has a two-year shelf life and consumers should check any peanut butter they have in their homes.
If you have the recalled peanut butter, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that have touched the peanut butter. If someone in your home ate the peanut butter and has symptoms you should contact your doctor.
What is Salmonella?
Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.
Most people infected with Salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.
Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.
Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe salmonellosis infections.
How to get a refund
The J.M. Smucker Company said it is committed to reimbursing customers. You can contact them by clicking here or you can call 800-828-9980. The company suggests the online form may be faster than calling.
Who to Contact
If you experience symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider to receive care.
If you want to report an illness or an allergic reaction you can take the following steps:
- Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if you wish to speak directly to a person about your problem.
- Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.
- Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.