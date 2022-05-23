60º

Local News

Salmonella outbreak triggers recall of Jif peanut butter: What to know

14 sick, 2 hospitalized

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Recall, Recalls, Jif, Jif Peanut Butter, JM Smucker Co, Salmonella, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Recall, Food Recall, FDA, Food, CDC
JIF peanut butter recalled. (FDA)

A multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products has triggered a massive recall.

The FDA and CDC are investigating the outbreak. It’s believed to be coming from the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

Five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five specifically reported eating different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter before becoming ill.

Fourteen illnesses have been reported in states across the country. Two people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

Do you have recalled peanut butter? Here’s how to check

Look for the number beneath the “best if used by:” stamp.

The impacted lot code numbers are 1274425 through 2140425 and the first seven digits end with 425

A list of products is below:

UPCDescription
5150025516JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025537JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024705JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024706JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150007565JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150008026JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
5150008051JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150008058JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
5150021889JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
5150024114JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
5150024130JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024136JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
5150024137JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024143JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024163JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024170JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024174JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
5150024177JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024182JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
5150024191JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024307JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024321JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024322JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024331JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024404JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
5150024540JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150024572JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
5150024769JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150024776JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150025499JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025518JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025530JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
5150025542JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
5150025565JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025574JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025578JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
5150072001JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150072002JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150041418JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
5150092100JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
5150024094JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024095JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024141JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
5150024402JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY
5150024090JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
5150024091JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
5150025524JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER

Click here for the latest information from the FDA.

What should you do next?

You should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425. The product has a two-year shelf life and consumers should check any peanut butter they have in their homes.

If you have the recalled peanut butter, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that have touched the peanut butter. If someone in your home ate the peanut butter and has symptoms you should contact your doctor.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.

Most people infected with Salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe salmonellosis infections.

How to get a refund

The J.M. Smucker Company said it is committed to reimbursing customers. You can contact them by clicking here or you can call 800-828-9980. The company suggests the online form may be faster than calling.

Who to Contact

If you experience symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider to receive care.

If you want to report an illness or an allergic reaction you can take the following steps:

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter