Salmonella outbreak triggers recall of products that used Jif peanut butter: What to know

A multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products has triggered a massive recall and now that recall has expanded to products that used that peanut butter.

The FDA and CDC are investigating the outbreak. It’s believed to be coming from the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

Sixteen illnesses have been reported in states across the country. Two people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

Do you have recalled peanut butter? Here’s how to check

Look for the number beneath the “best if used by:” stamp.

The impacted lot code numbers are 1274425 through 2140425 and the first seven digits end with 425

A list of products is below:

What should you do next?

You should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425. The product has a two-year shelf life and consumers should check any peanut butter they have in their homes.

If you have the recalled peanut butter, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that have touched the peanut butter. If someone in your home ate the peanut butter and has symptoms you should contact your doctor.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.

Most people infected with Salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe salmonellosis infections.

How to get a refund

The J.M. Smucker Company said it is committed to reimbursing customers. You can contact them by clicking here or you can call 800-828-9980. The company suggests the online form may be faster than calling.

“Our top priority is ensuring our consumers understand the details of the recall and are supported. We recognize your trust, and our reputation are built on our fundamental commitment to high standards for ingredients and manufacturing. We take your concerns seriously and are committed to producing safe, high quality peanut butter.” The J.M. Smucker Company

Who to Contact

If you experience symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider to receive care.

If you want to report an illness or an allergic reaction you can take the following steps: