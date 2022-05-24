5 GOP Michigan governor candidates failed to file enough valid petition signatures, officials say

Late Monday, five Michigan Republican candidates for governor failed to file enough nominating signatures that would qualify them for the August primary.

On Monday, five Michigan Republican candidates for governor failed to file enough nominating signatures that would qualify them for the August primary.

Related: Michigan bureau: 2 top GOP governor candidates short signatures due to fraud

Ten Republicans filed petitions by April 19 to enter the GOP primary race in hopes of running against Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

In late April, Michigan GOP governor candidates were already being challenged due to alleged fraud.

Ad

Many of the running candidates used the same firm to collect ballot signatures. The Board of Elections said thousands of signatures were forged by the people paid to collect the signatures.

“What I am seeing and what we have been made aware of is fraud on a pretty epic scale,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “We will be likely investigating some of those cases.”

Sources say that James Craig submitted 10,192 valid signatures, which, to qualify for the primary, he would have needed 15,000 signatures. The former Detroit police chief submitted 21,305 signatures, but after officials reviewed them, they found 11,113 signatures invalid.

Ad

Below is a statement made by Craig calling on Michigan’s attorney general to investigate.

“The job of the Attorney General is to enforce the laws of our state. It is clear now that our campaign, along with several others, have been defrauded by these criminals. Whether for political or monetary gain, these individuals must be held accountable for their actions. We cannot allow something so devious to go unanswered. As our campaign continues to go through the process to get on the ballot, I urge Attorney General Dana Nessel to fully investigate those responsible for defrauding my campaign and the campaigns impacted by this intentional act. We must put partisanship aside and stop this from ever happening again. Protecting our democracy starts with safeguarding the ballot access process.” James Craig on May 24, 2022

You can read the entire complaint from April against Craig and his petitions below.

Perry Johnson was also one of the five Republican candidates that failed to get enough signatures. Johnson filed 23,193 signatures, but only 13,800 were facially valid. Johnson also needed 15,000 to be on the August primary ballot.

Johnson’s campaign sent out a statement Monday night.

“We strongly believe they are refusing to count thousands of signatures from legitimate voters who signed the petitions and look forward to winning this fight before the board and, if necessary, in the courts.” Perry Johnson campaign

You can read the entire complaint from April against Johnson and his petitions below.

Ad

One of the Republican candidates, Michael Brown, dropped out of the race following the announcement of the failed nominating signatures.

“I cannot and will not be associated with this activity,” Brown wrote, in part, on Tuesday. “We built this campaign on common-sense conservative principles with a positive message of prosperity, safety, and respect for all the citizens of Michigan ... I will exit the race for Michigan’s Governor with my integrity and this principle intact.”

Read more: GOP candidate Michael Brown exits race for Michigan gov. amid petition challenges

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers is set to meet this week to determine who will appear on the ballot for the 2022 gubernatorial primary election in August after five GOP candidates reportedly failed to submit enough nominating signatures.

Ad

If the board agrees with the bureau’s recommendations and bars the five candidates from the ballot, the five qualifying GOP candidates would include Dixon, Garrett Soldano, Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley and Ralph Rebandt.

For more info: Details: Why petitions for 3 Michigan GOP governor candidates are being challenged