James Craig, Perry Johnson ineligible for ballot in Michigan’s gubernatorial race

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Michigan Bureau of Elections says five GOP candidates for governor are ineligible for the August ballot, including former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Quality Guru Perry Johnson.

We have never seen anything like this before, as it is an epic implosion that will likely be a cautionary tale in campaign textbooks moving forward.

“Mara, I’m a fighter,” said Craig. “I’m not going to roll over and play dead. It’s not just about me, It’s really about fighting for the folks that believed in me.”

There are three other lesser-known GOP Gubernatorial hopefuls in the same boat.

The victims of massive fraud by paid signatures forged signatures and put dead people on the petitions; for example, the bureau of elections says 18 people hired to collect signatures for Craig submitted 10,000 forged signatures of the 21,000 collected. So whose fault is it at the end of the day?

“So there’s campaign malfeasant’s on two fronts,” said Political Consultant Dennis Darnoi. “It’s the people who fraudulently turned in these signatures. But the campaign should of had a mechanism by which they are viewing and vetting these signatures before they are actually paying these people for them.”

Johnson’s campaign sent out a statement Monday (May 23) night: “We strongly believe they are refusing to count thousands of signatures from legitimate voters who signed the petitions and look forward to winning this fight before the board and, if necessary, in the courts.”

The state board of canvassers will meet on Thursday to decide whether these candidates will make the ballot based on the Bureau of Elections investigation.

“Somebody should absolutely go to jail,” Darnoi said. “This was done intentionally, and it is a violation of law. There are fines that are set out, so yes, somebody should be punished for this.”