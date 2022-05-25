2 charged with murder after 16-year-old, 19-year-old found dead near Oakland County pond

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people have been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were found dead over the weekend near an Oakland County pond, police said.

White Lake Township police were called at 8:51 a.m. Saturday (May 21) to a pond near the Cedarbrook Estates Mobile Home Park, according to authorities.

Officials said they found the bodies of a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, both of Highland Township, lying near the water. There were multiple gunshot wounds on the bodies, police said.

According to officials,18-year-old Steven Morrow and 18-year-old Jesse Wright devised a plan to rob Drake Mancuso and Cameron Duckworth. White Lake Township police wrote in a press release that Morrow drew a pistol and fatally shot Duckworth and Mancuso. After allegedly killing the two men, Morrow got into a vehicle driven by Wright to dispose of any evidence.

Ad

Both Wright and Morrow have been in custody at Oakland County Jail since May 22. Officials say that bond was denied for both men and will remain in custody pending future court proceedings.

As of Wednesday, both men are arraigned on the following charges:

Two counts of armed robbery.

Four counts of Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Felony murder of Drake Mancuso.

Felony murder of Cameron Duckworth.

The scene where two bodies were found near a pond on May 21, 2022, in White Lake Township. (WDIV)