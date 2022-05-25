Historic Detroit building to undergo major renovation as it becomes an Autograph Collection hotel

DETROIT – The historic David Whitney building in Downtown Detroit will be getting a new look as it becomes an Autograph Collection hotel.

The Roxbury Group and the Whitney building have announced that the historic building will be undergoing a renovation and rebrand.

According to a press release, the renovations will include expanding the hotel and new food venues.

The renovation and rebrand phase is expected to take over the next 12 to 14 months. Within the renovation, there will be 136 renovated guest rooms and 160 guest rooms will be added to the hotel.

The partners also say that 24 of Whitney’s current apartments will be converted to hotel suits, which will leave 80 residences on the upper seven floors of the building.

Upgrades will also be made to the hotel’s lobby bar, atrium lounge and outdoor seating.

The David Whitney Building (The Roxbury Group)

“In working with Marriott International and our management team at Azul Hospitality, we concluded that downtown Detroit was ready for the level of service and experience that an Autograph Collection hotel would bring - and of course, there is simply no better place for that to happen than the David Whitney,” said Stacy Fox of The Roxbury Group.

The press release states that Autograph Collection Hotels are advocates for building originality. The David Whitney building will be the first Autograph Collection property in Downtown Detroit.

The renovations are expected to begin in the summer and be completed by late 2023.