Detroit taxi driver found note on fridge that wife was leaving -- she’s still missing 36 years later

DETROIT – A Detroit taxi driver went home for lunch 36 years ago to find a note from his wife on the fridge saying that she was leaving -- 36 years later, she’s still missing.

Officials said the children of Satnam Kaur woke up on May 26, 1986, to find their father, a taxi driver, had already left for work. It was Memorial Day, and they assumed their mother was still asleep.

When their father returned home for lunch, he noticed that Kaur was missing, officials said. He found a note from her on the fridge, written in Panjabi, and it said she was leaving, according to authorities.

Kaur’s car was found abandoned days later. She left her driver’s license, wallet, and purse, officials said.

The Doe Network lists her as “endangered missing.”

Kaur was 35 years old when she disappeared. She was 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed about 145 pounds. She had brown eyes and long, black hair that was pulled back.

Now, Kaur would be 71 years old. Anyone with information about her case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1800.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.