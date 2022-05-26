66º

Local News

Eastern Michigan University football players host Victory Day for Special Olympics athletes

Victory Day at EMU is a day all about giving kids and adults with disabilities a chance to play on the football field

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County, Special Olympics, Victory Day, COVID, Garnie Hunter III, Garnie Hunter Jr, Jake Donnellon, College Football, EMU Eagles
Wednesday was Victory Day at Eastern Michigan University a day all about giving kids and adults with disabilities a chance to play on the football field.

YPSALANTI, Mich. – When you think about college football players, you think of big, tough, angry athletes looking to make a tackle, but this story may change your mind.

Wednesday (May 25) was Victory Day at Eastern Michigan University, a day all about giving kids and adults with disabilities a chance to play on the football field.

The more than 150 Special Olympics participants get to try field goal kicking, throwing the football, running for a touchdown, and more.

Victory Day had a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Garnie Hunter III is 12 years old and has attended Victory Day for years. He said the experiences make him feel “so happy,” and his favorite part is tackling players.

“This is like one of the most joyful times, and I mean, we’ve gone to Disney, and this outranks Disney to him,” said his father, Garnie Hunter Jr. “I took the day off of work just for this because I like to see how happy he gets.”

The energy is contagious.

Jake Donnellon, EMU Eagles Offensive Lineman, said, “The smile on everyone’s faces, they have so much joy getting to do this, and it’s hard not to feel joy.”

The real victory isn’t how many footballs you catch or how many touchdowns you make but the amount of memories and lessons you take with you.

“He’ll be talking about this for months,” Garnie Hunter Jr said.

“It’s very humbling to be able to see like I said, people come in and play this game that we play every day and just how much excitement they have,” Donnellon said. “Some of them will say, ‘The only disability is a bad attitude.’”

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter