5 GOP candidates disqualified from ballot in Michigan’s gubernatorial race over forged signatures

Thursday (May 26), five republican candidates were officially thrown off the ballot by the state board of canvassers. Those candidates include former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Perry Johnson, Donna Brandenburg, Michael Markey, and Mike Brown.

Everybody agrees that there are thousands of fraudulent signatures across 10 campaigns gathered by the same paid signature gatherers.

“This was not a mistake,” said Jonathan Brater of the State Bureau of Elections. “This is not a mistake. They knew they were doing this; They did this deliberately, and our staff is confident in saying that these signatures should not be counted.”

After a stiff vote at the Michigan Board of State Canvassers, gubernatorial candidates Craig and Johnson are officially off of the ballot.

Both men’s campaigns say they plan to fight the outcome in court.

“The bureau had a large task for it, and it did a valiant effort,” said Craig’s Attorney, George Lewis. “Unfortunately, they can not do random sampling; they can not do automatic disqualification.”

Their lawyers argued that every signature should have been vetted against the qualified voter file instead of disqualifying petitions submitted by petition gatherers who had fake signatures.

A judge will have to decide but remember this piece of campaign 101.

“Anybody who has ever run a campaign before that requires signatures should have a vetting process and should know the companies,” said Dennis Darnoi. “There are only a few that do this stuff. Its really, really bad malpractice by the campaign managers.”

The investigation into the signature gatherers has been turned over to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.