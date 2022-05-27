74º

Live stream: Authorities offer more details in Texas elementary school shooting

Authorities are providing an update Friday afternoon on the timeline of the mass school shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Authorities are offering more details amid their investigation into the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The press conference comes after law enforcement officials came under fire for their response time to the active shooter incident.

