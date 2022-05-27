Parents line up in Dearborn for emergency distribution of baby formula

The national shortage of baby formula led to long lines of vehicles Friday (May 27) in Dearborn. Sky 4 was over the scene as people waited for an emergency distribution event at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

DEARBORN, Mich. – The national shortage of baby formula led to long lines of vehicles on Friday (May 17) in Dearborn as people waited for an emergency distribution event at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

New data from retail analyst Datasembly shows 70% of baby formula products were out of stock last week. Instacart said searches for baby formula are up 245% week-over-week.

The City of Dearborn Health Department provided baby formula to frustrated families who are struggling to find any on the store shelves.

All the formula had been given away within 42 minutes.

