Watch Grand Prix Coverage on Local 4 and Local 4+

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is racing around Belle Isle, and Local 4 has ALL the excitement all weekend long!

Expect MORE Grand Prix Coverage on Local 4 and Local 4+.

Watch:

Friday, June 3rd:

Rev up with Free Prix Day - Bernie and Jamie bring you updates from inside the action!

Catch Live in the D Live trackside at 10 a.m.

Don’t miss The Grand Prixmiere, a live special ONLY on Local 4+ at 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 5th:

Cross the finish line with a Special Grand Prix edition of Local 4 News Live from Belle Isle at 7 p.m. (also streaming on Local 4+).

WHEN: Friday-Sunday, June 3-5, 2022

WHERE: The Raceway at Belle Isle Park street circuit

TRACK LENGTH: 2.3 miles

RACE HISTORY: The first Detroit Grand Prix was in 1982 and it started as a Formula One race through the streets of downtown Detroit before becoming a CART-sanctioned race in 1989. The race moved to Belle Isle in 1992 continuing under the CART/Champ Car banner until 2001. After the success of the Super Bowl in Detroit in 2006, Roger Penske and the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) teamed up to bring an annual national sporting event to the city of Detroit and spearheaded the return of the Grand Prix in 2007 on Belle Isle. After challenging economic times delayed the event after the 2008 season, the Grand Prix returned in 2012 with Chevrolet as the title sponsor of the event and the current promotional group as a subsidiary of the DDP. The 2019 event marked the 30th Grand Prix in Detroit’s history. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grand Prix returned in 2021, but fan activities were reduced in comparison to previous years due to health and safety protocols.

Ad

For more information: https://detroitgp.com/