Hello Kitty pop-up truck is back for one day only in Metro Detroit!

DETROIT – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be continuing its 2022 U.S. tour by stopping in Metro Detroit this weekend. The all-pink cafe on wheels will be carrying exclusive treats and collectibles celebrating all things Hello Kitty.

The truck will be stopping by on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 am to 7pm at Twelve Oaks Mall near the food court.

For those of you who plan on checking it out, you can look forward to edible goodies ang limited-edition merch, including:

NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle

NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt

NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18oz and 32oz)

Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets

Madeleine Cookie Sets

The truck only accepts credit/debit cards, no cash. Following Detroit, Hello Kitty Cafe will be heading to Cincinnati on 6/11.