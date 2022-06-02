Can you help? Detroit Dog Rescue needs more foster families

The Detroit Dog Rescue, a no-kill shelter in the City of Detroit, needs your help. But it's not money or donations they need. It's homes as they are out of room for all of the dogs they're receiving, and the cost of living is to blame.

The latest resident at Detroit Dog Rescue is a pit bull tied to a fence overnight; seen in the video above is someone’s pet they just couldn’t afford.

The executive director at Detroit Dog Rescue said she saw this coming.

“I had a feeling this was going to happen,” said Executive Director Kristina Millman-Rinaldi. “In the last few weeks, a trend with gas prices increasing, I think groceries are up 15% or more with the expectation of it increasing to 30% by the fall. We are seeing a lot of dogs tied to our door, tied to the fence.”

Their shelter is filled with dogs whose families could no longer afford them, and many of them are pit bulls.

But now they need help. They need foster families because they’re expecting even more dogs.

“We really really need some help,” Millman-Rinaldi said. “We are a no-kill shelter, but the big question in Detroit is, ‘what happens when you run out of space?’”

Millman-Rinaldi says she understands the stigma surrounding pit bulls, but she says the dogs are screened before going to a foster home.

“You will never see me take a dog in one day, and it goes into a home on the next day,” Millman-Rinaldi said. “Each dog is assessed for behavior. If it needs some behavior modification or resource guarding, we work with that dog, sometimes up to a year.”

She adds fostering doesn’t cost you a dime.

“We provide medical, we provide food, and we provide supplies,” Millman-Rinaldi said. “You just need to provide a home, love, and maybe a spot on the couch for them.”