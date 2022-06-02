Detroiters living in hotels face deadline to leave as federal funds wind down

They say it's the last step before becoming homeless, and it's about cutting off. Some Detroit families evicted in the pandemic have been placed in hotels paid for by federal funds. Come June 30, that funding is going to get cut off.

The problem is that many feel they just can’t find affordable housing.

This is not an ideal situation for anyone to be in. However, the city of Detroit is saying it’s doing all it can to help before the clock runs out.

“A lot of families are on the streets because they have nowhere to go,” said Jai Kiser.

Kiser is a part of 88 families the city is scrambling to find housing for after being evicted.

“Even if you’re trying to help yourself, It’s no help,” Kiser said. “What’s affordable.”

Treva Copeland has found herself in a similar predicament.

“You got the funds, but you can’t find the home because everything is so high, so you’re pretty much stuck in this situation,” said Copeland.

For months the city has been paying for their stay at local hotels. The issue, however, is that short-term funding available through the rental assistance programs through COVID Relief Funds will be drying up.

“It’s extremely important that we be able to identify permanent housing for these households,” said Detroit Housing and Revitalization Department Director Julie Schneider.

Schneider says the city is working as fast as it can.

“The funding sources that we have been spinning deadlines, so it’s important that we work quickly to find housing for these people based on the parameters that we have to work with that are in the next couple of months,” Schneider said.

Another problem is that there’s not that much housing to choose from with the current condition of the housing market; The assistance was supposed to be capped on June 1 though officials were able to pay for an additional 30 days.

Still, Kiser says that’s not enough.

“It’s still not an ideal situation for anybody who’s trying to be productive for themselves,” Kiser said.

Two hundred seventy-six families were affected, and about 189 of them have been placed elsewhere, leaving the remaining 88 to 89 people, but even with that, Detroit Eviction assistance is also looking for ways to help.