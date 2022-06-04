Detroit Youth Choir to host auditions late August

Detroit Youth Choir doing big things around the D! If any children are interested in joining, auditions are coming up in late August.

DETROIT – The Detroit Youth Choir is hosting open auditions on August 27 at Marygrove College.

In order to audition, you have to be a student and submit a video displaying your skills by August 24.

Below are the requirements for the audition video:

An introduction of yourself including name, age, grade level, school and city of residency.

60 seconds of a song that displays vocal abilities.

30 seconds explaining why you want to be a part of the Detroit Youth Choir.

Video submissions shouldn’t exceed 2:30.

Video submissions can be sent to DYCauditions@yahoo.com. The deadline for video submissions is August 24, 2022. Please include your full name and age in the email subject line of your submission video.

For more information on auditions, check out the interview in the video player above.

