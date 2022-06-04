Overcrowded Oakland County Animal Shelter seeking help; Offering adoption deals

It’s a call for help Friday (June 3) from the Oakland County Animal Shelter as they’ve had a significant uptick in people surrendering their animals, and it’s putting the shelter over capacity. Usually, the shelter houses less than 100 dogs, but they’re currently at 166 and growing. The cat house also is filled to the brim, with more than 88 cats and kittens looking for homes.

“It’s not sustainable to keep this many dogs,” said Oakland County Animal Shelter Chief Joanie Toole. “It’s definitely not good, and it’s definitely not good for them mentally.”

Why the influx of so many animals?

The staff thinks it’s a combo of buyer’s remorse for people who got all those pandemic pets and concerns over the economy.

“We don’t have enough adopters coming in to take them or even foster families that want to foster them,” Toole said.

The Oakland County Animal Shelter is offering an adoption special. Typically it’s more than $100 to adopt a dog, but if you mention this story and say that you saw the video above, then when you come visit next week, it will be $40, and cats will be $25.

The animals come with all their shots and are vet checked.

“We don’t have a lot of fluffy little dogs,” Toole said. “We have bigger dogs, but they’re beautiful, and they deserve a chance.”

The shelter is located at 1200 Telegraph Building 42E in Pontiac; It’s open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 248-858-1070.

If an animal is not a possibility for you at this time, consider donating your gently used old towels, they’d be thrilled with monetary donations as well.