Help Me Hank: How gas prices are affecting public services in Metro Detroit

Michigan drivers are paying on average $5.05 for a gallon of regular

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Gas prices are affecting public services, which is an issue that’s forcing families to make some tough decisions as gas prices keep shooting up, and there’s no real relief in sight.

The chart seen in the video player above helps paint a picture, and right now, Michigan drivers are paying on average $5.05 for a gallon of regular.

That’s a 45-cent jump in just the past week. Two dollars a gallon more than we were paying just last year.

Monday’s (June 6) prices are now putting our state in line with the states paying the most for gas, but the west coast is getting hit even harder. In California, it’s $6.34 for a gallon of regular.

With prices so high here in Metro Detroit, Local 4 wanted to know if it’s affecting public services.

Everything from mowing parks to patrolling the streets takes fuel and plenty of it.

