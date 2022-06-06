Person who destroyed Adrian statue had no motive, but alcohol was factor in ‘deciding to break it’

ADRIAN, Mich. – The person who destroyed a statue this weekend in Adrian had no specific motive for the crime, but alcohol “appears to have been a factor” in their decision to break it, police said.

The incident happened between 12:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday (June 4) on the north side of the 100 block of East Maumee Street in Downtown Adrian, according to authorities.

Police asked for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for destroying the statue, and that person was located, officials said.

Authorities said the person in question confessed to the crime.

“There was no specific motive for destroying the statue, but alcohol appears to have been in factor in deciding to break it,” police said in a release.

The case has been submitted to the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office. A final decision regarding charges is expected soon.