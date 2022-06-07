Michigan health department renews program to reduce senior isolation

GetSetUp, a learning community where older adults gain skills and enrichment, has renewed its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state is expanding free access to the program through 2023 and increasing access through an agreement with the Library of Michigan and its 400 branches around the state.

“We are thrilled to be continuing to partner with MDHHS and expanding to include the Library of Michigan and its branches,” said Lawrence Kosick, president and co-founder at GetSetUp, according to a department press release.

GetSetUp offers real-time, engaging learning experiences that range from teaching everyday technical skills to enrichment-focused courses taught by expert instructors.

Since starting the partnership with Michigan in 2020, GetSetUp has expanded to more than 4,500 classes.

It offers classes 24 hours per day in languages such as English, Spanish, Hindi and Mandarin, with instructors and participants from all over the world. Its custom-designed video platform was made specifically for older adults to easily learn new skills and connect with a trusted community.

GetSetUp’s initial partnership with MDHHS reduced isolation and loneliness by making its services available to the 2.4 million older adults in Michigan.

“With over 40% of Michigan older adults living alone across a diverse geography and in rural areas, social isolation and loneliness are critical problems we are taking proactive steps to address,” said Farah Hanley, chief deputy director for health at MDHHS, according to a department press release.

That included reaching 108,000 older adult learners in the first year who enjoyed classes and discussions on a variety of topics such as healthy aging, fitness, photography, technology and mental well-being.

GetSetUp’s model of community-based classes taught by experts – who are older adults themselves – has helped older adults become more comfortable with technology so they can now access state-provided services and manage their own health and wellness.

“GetSetUp is a key part of our solution, helping older adults overcome their fears and reluctance to learn technology, providing safe socialization opportunities, and creating a sense of purpose through learning that improves mood and mental health,” Hanley said, according to a department press release.

Library patrons can access GetSetUp from public access computers, or they can log on through their library’s website and direct questions to library staff.