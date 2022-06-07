68º

Michigan woman whose clothes were found by river near her car still missing after 19 years

Michelle Lokker last seen June 7, 2003, on west side of state

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Michelle Amy Lokker (NamUs)

FENNVILLE, Mich. – A Michigan woman whose clothes were found by a river near her abandoned vehicle is still missing after 19 years, officials said.

Michelle Amy Lokker was last seen June 7, 2003, near Fennville, which is southwest of Grand Rapids and northwest of Kalamazoo.

Lokker’s vehicle was found in the area of 121st Avenue and 46th Street in Allegan County, according to authorities.

Some clothing believed to belong to Lokker was found not far from her vehicle near the Kalamazoo River, police said.

Lokker was 29 years old when she disappeared. She was 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed about 115 pounds.

Now, she would be 48 years old.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

