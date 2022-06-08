70º

Have you seen this person? Southfield man missing after walking away from group home

Michael Miller was last seen on June 3, according to officials

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Matthew Miller (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a Southfield man last seen on June 3.

Officials say that Michael Miller was last seen at a group home in Southfield. The group home is near Nine Mile and Telegraph Road.

According to a news release, Miller has cognitive impairment.

The 54-year-old was last seen wearing a green Nike brand puffy vest, long sleeve white shirt and blue jeans.

Michael MillerDetails
Age54
Height6′2″
Hairgray
Weight175 pounds
Facial HairGray beard

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-769-5540.

