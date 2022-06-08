Have you seen this person? Southfield man missing after walking away from group home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a Southfield man last seen on June 3.
Officials say that Michael Miller was last seen at a group home in Southfield. The group home is near Nine Mile and Telegraph Road.
According to a news release, Miller has cognitive impairment.
The 54-year-old was last seen wearing a green Nike brand puffy vest, long sleeve white shirt and blue jeans.
|Michael Miller
|Details
|Age
|54
|Height
|6′2″
|Hair
|gray
|Weight
|175 pounds
|Facial Hair
|Gray beard
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-769-5540.