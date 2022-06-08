Have you seen this person? Southfield man missing after walking away from group home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a Southfield man last seen on June 3.

Officials say that Michael Miller was last seen at a group home in Southfield. The group home is near Nine Mile and Telegraph Road.

According to a news release, Miller has cognitive impairment.

The 54-year-old was last seen wearing a green Nike brand puffy vest, long sleeve white shirt and blue jeans.

Michael Miller Details Age 54 Height 6′2″ Hair gray Weight 175 pounds Facial Hair Gray beard

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-769-5540.

