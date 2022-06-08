Michigan Lottery: Rochester Hills man claims $150K Powerball prize

SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A Rochester Hills man said he could feel it in his gut that he should play the Powerball, and his gut was right.

Mohamed Salem, 50, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 06-40-41-45-52 PB:9 – in the May 14 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I just kept getting this feeling in my gut that I should buy a Powerball ticket,” said Salem. “I had the feeling a couple of times throughout the day and then again just before the drawing. I logged into my Lottery account on my phone and bought a ticket about five minutes before sales ended for the drawing that night.

“A few days later, I was going through some old emails and saw one from the Lottery that said I needed to log in to claim a prize. When I logged in to my account and saw I had won a $150,000 prize, I was stunned.”

Salem recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to invest.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on April 27. One ticket bought in Arizona won the $473.1 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $210 million.

