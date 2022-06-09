FBI arrests Republican candidate for Michigan gov. Ryan Kelley for role in Jan. 6 riot

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley was reportedly arrested by the FBI on Thursday at his Michigan home.

The FBI confirmed to Local 4 Thursday that it executed a search warrant at Kelley’s Allendale Township home, and that he was arrested. Kelley was taken into custody, though officials did not immediately say what for.

According to official documents, Kelley is being charged with a misdemeanor for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. The gubernatorial candidate was seen on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection, and reportedly participated in the riot.

According to an FBI document, Kelley was said to be “using his hands to support another rioter who is pulling the metal barricade.”

CONFIRMED: FBI is executing a search warrant at the Allendale home of Ryan Kelley. There's also an arrest warrant out for him. Kelley is a current GOP gov candidate polling around 19%, the top of the field right now. He was also on the Capitol steps on Jan. 6. 1/ — Grant Hermes (@GrantHermes) June 9, 2022

The former Allendale Township planning commissioner is one of five GOP candidates running in Michigan’s gubernatorial primary election in hopes of facing incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this fall.

The news comes as the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol plans to go live Thursday evening with public hearings to showcase never-before-seen video, new audio and a “mountain of evidence.”

