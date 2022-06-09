Grass Lake teen has been missing for 1 year

GRASS LAKE, Mich. – Tyler Bartimore, 17, has been missing for a year and was last seen in Grass Lake, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Bartimore was last seen on June 9, 2021 and could still be in the local area. He is biracial, Black and white.

He has brown hair, and brown eyes. He is 5′5′' tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7901.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.