Popeyes is celebrating 50 years by selling fried chicken for 59 cents

Starting Sunday, the fast-food chain is selling fried chicken for 59 cents.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is celebrating 50 years with a two-piece chicken special available via mobile order only.

The offer includes two pieces of Popeyes signature chicken with a $5 purchase. This special represents the cost of chicken when the company first started.

18 of the 20 Metro Detroit locations are participating in the special, according to the fast-food chain’s website.

Back in my ripe young age of zero years old, chicken only cost 59 cents #tbt — Popeyes (@Popeyes) June 9, 2022

The New Orleans style chicken chain first opened in 1972. The company states that its passion is flavorful authentic Louisiana food that includes spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other regional items.