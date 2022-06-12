80º

Popeyes is celebrating 50 years by selling fried chicken for 59 cents

Deal runs June 12 - 19

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Starting Sunday, the fast-food chain is selling fried chicken for 59 cents.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is celebrating 50 years with a two-piece chicken special available via mobile order only.

The offer includes two pieces of Popeyes signature chicken with a $5 purchase. This special represents the cost of chicken when the company first started.

18 of the 20 Metro Detroit locations are participating in the special, according to the fast-food chain’s website.

The New Orleans style chicken chain first opened in 1972. The company states that its passion is flavorful authentic Louisiana food that includes spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other regional items.

