Temps expected to reach dangerous levels Wednesday in Metro Detroit: How to keep yourself safe

Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable yet annually many people succumb to extreme heat.

DETROIT – Metro Detroit will be under an excessive heat watch Wednesday and heat indices are expected to surpass 100.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a few tips to keep cool during the high-temperature day.

The department writes that heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the most severe heat-related illnesses that could happen when temperatures are so high. Ignoring symptoms of both illnesses could result in being fatal.

According to a press release from MDHHS, heatstroke occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature. With Wednesday’s humidity possibly making it feel like it’s 105 degrees, there’s a chance of heat exhaustion or heat stroke as your body tries to self-regulate in response to the extreme weather conditions.

Tips for keeping yourself safe during a heatwave

Below are recommendations from MDHHS on how to prevent any health complications from extreme heat.

Drink more fluids and avoid liquids with large amounts of sugar or alcohol.

Limit outdoor activities to when it is the coolest in the morning and evening.

Spend time indoors in air conditioning.

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Wear sunscreen, as sunburn affects a body’s ability to cool down.

Check on elderly neighbors and relatives to determine if they need assistance.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses

Officials have listed some symptoms of heat-releated illnesses.

Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Fainting

Extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)

Tiredness

MDHHS recommends if anyone is vomiting, cannot drink, symptoms get worse, or last for longer than an hour to get medical help.

Children, elderly and those with medical conditions at highest risk for illness

“Young children, older adults and those who have medical conditions are at increased risk for heat-related illness, so be sure to check frequently on them and others in your community who may need additional assistance,” said MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Limit time in heat, stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight and find somewhere with air conditioning or take cool showers. Text or call 211 or contact your local health department to locate a cooling center in your area.”

How to find cooling centers in Detroit

If your household doesn’t have access to air conditioning, officials say to text or call Michigan 211 to find a cooling center near your residents.

The City of Detroit released the following cooling centers that will be open on Wednesday:

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (M-F, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive (M-F, 11 a.m. -7 p.m.; not open Saturdays)

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (M-F, 1–9 p.m.; not open Saturdays)

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8 a.m.-9 p.m; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8 a.m.-9 p.m; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (M-F, 1–9 p.m.; not open Saturdays)

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (M-F, 8 a.m.-9 p.m; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Please note that masks and social distancing are being observed at the cooling centers. PPE and bottled water will also be provided for visitors.

Detroit Public Libraries are also welcoming visitors as there will be extreme heat. The branches will be open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Below are the addresses of the libraries:

Main Library, 5201 Woodward Avenue

Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor Hwy.

Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road

Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Dr.

Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.

Redford Branch, 21200 W. Grand River Avenue

Wilder Branch, 7140 E. Seven Mile Road

Please note that social distancing is being practiced at the libraries and guests will be limited to a two-hour visit.

Officials also want to remind Michiganders to never leave children or pets alone in a car, even with windows open. MDHHS reports that a child’s body can heat up three to five times faster than an adult, making them more susceptible to heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

