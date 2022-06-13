‘Life is too short’: Driver fleeing gunfire loses control, slams truck into building in Detroit

The video player above shows a dramatic video where a tow truck loses control, drives into oncoming traffic, and then plows into a business. Officials say that gunfire is what started the situation.

“I thought the building was going to come down,” said 411 Therapy Owner Hassan Fayad.

The tow truck was speeding the wrong way into oncoming traffic down Woodward Avenue just past 7 Mile Road when the driver of the white car seen in the video player above was trying to get out of the truck’s way when a collision ensued.

The tow truck went tumbling right into Fayad’s building.

“We were just inside working on the building,” Fayad said.

The truck driver could have killed someone, but Fayad says the driver and a female passenger were trying to save their own lives as they were being pursued, followed by being shot at.

“That is my biggest fear as where’s the bullets going to come from,” Fayad said. “All I heard was that they’re shooting. Trying to help them break out from the towing truck because they’re inside the building.”

The gunman was arrested, officials say.

The people in the truck and people in this building are okay.

Fayad’s office for his businesses is upstairs in the building; hundreds of thousands of dollars were put into the building, and the truck took out the front of Fayad’s building.

“The biggest thing is just delivering the message to everybody out here that nothing is worth it,” Fayad said. “Life is too short. Three people could’ve been dead, and only God knows what would’ve happened if we were inside.”

Three people were taken into custody, including the people that were inside the tow truck, as police said they recovered a rifle.