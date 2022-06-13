Police update: Warren man lost both arms when bomb exploded at his home

A Warren man injured when a bomb exploded in his home reportedly had several bombs, weapons and ammunition inside his home.

WARREN, Mich. – Police say that a man who was injured Saturday when a bomb exploded at his Warren home actually lost both of his arms and not just one hand, as it was initially reported.

The 38-year-old Warren homeowner was taken to the hospital on Saturday after an explosive device he was handling reportedly went off in his home. The man was severely injured, losing both of his arms, and the home -- located on Gentner Street near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue -- caught fire.

Footage from the scene can be seen in the video and photos above and below.

According to Warren police, the 38-year-old man -- whose identity has not been released -- has a long criminal history. Investigators reportedly found several other bombs inside the man’s home, along with several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition, after the explosion.

The homeowner remains hospitalized as of Monday morning.

No other details have been provided at this time.

