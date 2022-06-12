Man’s hand blown off when bomb explodes at Warren home, police say

A house catches fire after a bomb goes off at a Warren home on June 11, 2022.

WARREN, Mich. – A man’s hand was blown off Saturday when an explosive device he was handling exploded at his Warren home, police said.

According to authorities, a Warren man was handling a bomb Saturday at his home in the 20700 block of Gentner Street, near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. The bomb reportedly went off, taking off the man’s hand and starting a fire in the home and garage.

The homeowner was alive and taken to the hospital, Warren police said. His condition is currently unknown.

The Michigan State Police bomb squad was called to the scene.

No other details have been shared at this time.

