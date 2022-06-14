Killer still unknown 6 years after 34-year-old man shot in Detroit: ‘He was everything to me’

DETROIT – Demetris Shepard, also known as “Fuji,” was murdered on June 14, 2016 on Detroit’s east side, according to Crime Stoppers.

“He was everything to me and I miss him so much,” his sister said. “Ya’ll took somebody from us. He would’ve gave you the shoes off his feet. Ya’ll don’t know how much ya’ll hurt us.”

He was standing outside of a home in the 3000 block of Bewick Street when someone in a gray Jeep Commander drove by and shot him. He was 34 years old.

“He was all I have. I loved my brother. It’s a big piece of me missing since my brother was gone. I know somebody knows something, I just hope somebody come forward and speak up,” his other sister said.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.