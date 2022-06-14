Suffering from heel pain? It could be plantar faciitis

Plantar faciitis will affect 1 in 10 people in their lifetime.

This injury occurs in the band of tissue that connects your heel to the front of your foot and supports the arch. Dealing with this pain can be confusing due to the variety of causes.

One 70-year-old Metro Detroit man, now living in Windsor, almost lost his chance at competing in the Boston Marathon due to this condition.

Dr. Frank McGeroge will have give you advice for early treatment of this common problem. Plus, find out how this runner got back on his feet and across the finish line.

Watch this Good Health report, Thursday at 5 p.m. on Local 4 News, ClickOnDetroit and streaming on Local 4+.

Take our Quiz on Plantar faciitis:

We’d love to hear from you! Take our Survey on Plantar faciitis:

For more stories like this, visit our Good Health page.