New Detroit training center to encourage aspiring carpenters, millwrights to leave their mark

A building that was just a dream in 2015 opened its doors today to help shape the future of jobs in Detroit. The Union Carpenters And Millwrights Skilled Training Center opened its doors on Wednesday, and its mission is to help train trade workers with the necessary skills to be a carpenter or millwright.

The Union Carpenters And Millwrights Skilled Training Center opened its doors on Wednesday, and its mission is to help train trade workers with the necessary skills to be a carpenter or millwright.

The $30 million building is 147,000 square feet and is located off of I-96.

The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters states that the program offered at the new establishment is a four-year degree but tuition-free since apprentices work through their training.

The center will train up to 1,500 students annually at no cost to Michigan taxpayers. That’s 1,500 more people each year ready to continue building and repairing the many projects Detroit needs. With the number of those going into skilled trade increasing, it’s estimated that 60% of Detroiters will have a post-secondary degree or certificate by 2030.

“We’ve got more construction going on today than we’ve had in nearly seven years between auto plants and hockey arenas and high-rise office buildings, housing projects,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at the grand opening.

“This new training center – built without any taxpayer dollars – represents a gateway to a promising future for countless men and women willing to learn and work hard in a rewarding, good-paying career,” said MRCC Executive Secretary-Treasurer Tom Lutz in a press release. “By locating our training center in a Detroit neighborhood, carpenters and millwrights are committed to supporting our communities, opening doors of opportunities for everyone, and doing our part to move Michigan forward.”

Gov. Whitmer said at the building’s grand opening that this center is another step to completing the state 60 by 30 goal.

“Michiganders rely on carpenters, millwrights, floor layers, piledrivers, and all our skilled trades to build the infrastructure that powers Michigan’s economy,” state Whitmer. “ Together, we reinstated prevailing wage, cracked down on payroll fraud, expanded opportunities for people to land good-paying union jobs, and continued delivering on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to working families. When working families succeed, we all succeed. Let’s keep getting things done together that make a difference in their lives.”