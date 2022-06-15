Triple shooting in Detroit that left 2 dead still unsolved 6 years later

DETROIT – Martinus Wilson and Nathan Mosby were shot and killed in Detroit six years ago and the killers have never been caught.

The two were killed and another person was injured after someone opened fire on their car at 3 a.m. on June 15, 2016 in the 6000 block of Rohns Street in Detroit.

Martinus Wilson was 20 years old and his family said he spent his life helping others. He was working two jobs and just got his first apartment. Wilson was taking sign language classes to better communicate with a deaf co-worker.

“I know your conscious is attacking you and the only way to lift that burden off of you is to come forward, come forward and face it,” Wilson’s father, Terrance Graham, said in 2016.

According to his family, Wilson took a coworker home after their late shift at the Applebee’s restaurant in Roseville. They were met by another friend and sat in that friend’s car talking about their day.

Moments later, two unknown suspects appeared on foot and opened fire on the car.

Two were killed and another person was injured after someone opened fire on a car at 3 a.m. on June 15, 2016 in the 6000 block of Rohns Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

