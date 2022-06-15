White Lake man gets prison time after trying to meet 14-year-old girl for sex in Novi hotel sting

NOVI, Mich. – A White Lake man was sentenced to prison time after being caught as part of a predator sting operation at a Novi hotel in January.

Predator catchers confronted a man outside a Novi hotel earlier this year after he went there thinking he was going to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex, officials said.

Predator Catchers Inc., which is based on out of Indianapolis, recorded live video of a confrontation with Wayne Kenneth Johnson Jr., 52, of White Lake. The video also captured a conversation with police, in which the predator catchers claim Johnson had a conversation with one of their “decoys” on an app.

More than 20 minutes into their Facebook Live conversation with Johnson outside a hotel at 3 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 9), Novi police showed up. Officers took Johnson into custody.

Johnson was charged with accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. He was charged for child sexually abusive material in 2015 and released from the Michigan Department of Corrections in November 2020, records show.

As part of a guilty plea deal, Johnson was sentenced to 365 days in jail, with credit for 167 days, along with five years of probation. He’s being held at the Oakland County Jail.