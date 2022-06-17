City of Oak Park to change trash pick-up after delays

The City of Oak Park is changing its trash routine after residents complain about several late pick-ups. The trash that was supposed to be picked up Thursday is now getting picked up tomorrow. Oak Park rolling out new trash plan for residents.

OAK PARK, Mich. – The City of Oak Park is changing its trash routine after residents complain about several late pick-ups.

The trash that was supposed to be picked up Thursday is now getting picked up tomorrow.

Oak Park rolling out new trash plan for residents.

After their old hauler gave up the contract Monday, the city is launching a new trash pick-up plan to end further confusion.

Thursday (June 16) is one of two trash days in Oak Park, but cans are still at the curb, as shown in the video player above.

“They usually pick it up on time,” said resident Clinton Springer.

But hauler GLF is running a day behind schedule; Instead, cans will be picked up Friday.

“I just want it to get done,” one man said. “Because when it doesn’t get done, you can smell it in the air.”

GFL took over Oak Park’s garbage at the request of SOCRRA, the Southeastern Oakland Resource Recovery Authority, about four months ago after the city’s previous hauler gave up the contract.

Ad

Oak Park was told the former two-day trash pick-up route was no longer logistically feasible.

“Working with our partners SCORRA and GLF, we have not had weeks-long delays and things like that,” said Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate. “It’s been a day or two here and there.”

The City of Oak Park says it will roll out the new trash plan next Monday.

“Anytime you’re switching something after a long period of time of it being in place, it’s going to be confusing,” Tungate said.

The confusion is why Oak Park will have an email and phone campaign to let everybody know the city will be divided into five districts, with each having its own trash day.

It will take a minute to get everybody up to speed.

“As long as it gets picked up on time, it doesn’t matter to me what day it is,” Springer said.

Residents should expect those emails and phone calls to start next week, but officials say you should not expect to have your trash day changed immediately.

Ad

The targeted start date is around Aug. 1, officials say.