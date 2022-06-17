How Detroit Red Wings announcer Ken Daniels keeps son’s legacy alive

Many people know him as the voice of the Detroit Red Wings, but at his core, Ken Daniels is a father with a very important message. And as we approach Father's Day weekend, our Kim DeGiulio tells us the story of Jamie Daniels and how his father is honoring his life by helping those who struggle with addiction.

As Father’s Day approaches, Local 4 is exploring the story of Jamie Daniels and how his father is honoring his life by helping those who struggle with addiction.

Ken Daniels has been the play-by-play voice on television for the Detroit Red Wings for the past 25 seasons.

In 2016, his son Jamie Daniels died from a drug overdose. Jamie Daniels was in a frat in college when he was prescribed medication -- within five days he was addicted. After years of rehab and nearly eight months of sobriety, Jamie Daniels died.

He took something that had been laced with fentanyl, Ken Daniels said. Since his death, Ken Daniels, his wife and their daughter have made it their mission to help others struggling with addiction.

The Jamie Daniels Foundation has raised more than $1.2 million since it launched in 2018. This Father’s Day, Ken Daniels is encouraging every dad and mom to savor their time with their children and talk about the dangers of drug use.

The foundation will be opening a new treatment center in Troy.

Click here to learn more about the foundation.