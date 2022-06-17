Iron River man agreed to testify in arson case before he disappeared; He’s been missing for 48 years

IRON RIVER, Mich. – Calvin Michael Anderson agreed to testify against another man in an arson investigation and then disappeared.

That was 18 years ago, Anderson is still missing. Police believe he was killed.

He was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on June 17, 1974, with the man he was going to testify against.

Richard Kyllonen and Anderson had been close friends until June of 1974. Anderson had separated from his wife and Kyllonen moved in with her.

Anderson had agreed to testify against Kyllonen for a 1971 arson that they were both involved in. Kyllonen has been interviewed several times since Anderson disappeared and has refused to take a polygraph test.

Police believe Anderson was killed.

He was last seen wearing a red and green plaid shirt, faded Levi jeans and high-top leather boots.

Details Calvin Michael Anderson Age Missing 25 Age Now 73 Height 5′11′' Weight 165 lbs Hair Brown Eyes Blue

Anyone with information should contact Michigan State Police at 906-774-2122.

